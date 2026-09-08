Phil Hornshaw
Joined June 2016 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
eSports Ain't Easy: Inside the Everyday Grind of Pro Gaming
Despite tales of fortune and celebrity, playing video games is a tough job.
Phil Hornshaw3698 days ago
'Pokemon Go' Will Make America Great Again
Well, at least, a bunch of people are gonna make money off this game.
Phil Hornshaw3718 days ago
Gotta Go Fast: How Sonic the Hedgehog Transcended Video Games to Become an Icon
Twenty-five years ago, Sega's mascot took on Nintendo's Mario and blitzed the video game world—and that rebellious attitude still resonates today.
Phil Hornshaw3738 days ago
Crash Bandicoot Back—Is the Video Game Industry Out of Ideas?
Reboots mean something a little different in the video game world.
Phil Hornshaw3744 days ago