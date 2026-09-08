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Peter Relic

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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A collage featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and YG with a blue background and palm trees.

The 100 Best LA Rap Songs

These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.

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We celebrate the headgear that's on everybody's bucket list.

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