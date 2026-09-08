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Paul Semel

Joined July 2014 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

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Peter Cullen, the Voice of Optimus Prime, Talks "Transformers", Video Games, and Working With Michael Bay

Peter Cullen Talks About Voicing Optimus Prime In Transformers: Age of Extinction

Paul Semel4473 days ago
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Aisha Tyler Talks "Watch Dogs," "Archer," E3 and Unmanageable Body Proportions

Aisha Tyler talks Watch Dogs, Archer and what she's looking forward to this E3.

Paul Semel4496 days ago
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Complex Preview: Schrödinger's Game: How Short Is "Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes"?

We get hands on with the upcoming epic.

Paul Semel4580 days ago
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5 Things You Need To Know About "World of Speed"

An exclusive look at how the racing game World of Speed is hoping to combine Need for Speed with World of Warcraft

Paul Semel4603 days ago
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25 Collectable Toys Every Gamer Should Own

Clear off some more room on your bookshelf, you're going to really want these.

Paul Semel4702 days ago
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25 Special Edition Video Game Packages That Are Worth The Money

We all get sucked into the hype of splurging for the "special edition" package of a video game. Here are the ones worth it.

Paul Semel4717 days ago
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Interview: BioWare Co-Founder Talks Life After 'Mass Effect' with 'The Beer Diaries'

The BioDoc left the building and entered the brewery - take a sip of 'The Beer Diaries.'

Paul Semel4978 days ago
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Preview: 5 New Things We Learned About “DiRT: Showdown”

DiRT: Showdown replaces the authentic handling and physics for arcade-style controls.

Paul Semel5347 days ago
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Preview: 5 New Things We’ve Learned About “Darksiders II”

We preview the sequel to one of 2010's sleeper hits.

Paul Semel5350 days ago
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Preview: 5 New Things We Learned About "Silent Hill: Downpour"

It&#39;s been three years since our last trip to the sleepy, creepy hamlet of Silent Hill, but we made a revisit at Konami's recent LA event.

Paul Semel5370 days ago
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Preview: 5 New Things We Learned About "Ninja Gaiden 3"

The absence of rockstar designer Itagaki isn't the only thing that will differentiate the upcoming Ninja Gaiden 3 from the first two.

Paul Semel5395 days ago
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Review: There’s Nothing Deceptive About “Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception”

While this sequel has many of the same minor issues as its predecessor, as well as one rather unique one, it's also just as big of a thrill ride.

Paul Semel5442 days ago

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