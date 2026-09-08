Paul Semel
Latest Stories
Peter Cullen, the Voice of Optimus Prime, Talks "Transformers", Video Games, and Working With Michael Bay
Peter Cullen Talks About Voicing Optimus Prime In Transformers: Age of Extinction
Aisha Tyler Talks "Watch Dogs," "Archer," E3 and Unmanageable Body Proportions
Aisha Tyler talks Watch Dogs, Archer and what she's looking forward to this E3.
Complex Preview: Schrödinger's Game: How Short Is "Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes"?
We get hands on with the upcoming epic.
5 Things You Need To Know About "World of Speed"
An exclusive look at how the racing game World of Speed is hoping to combine Need for Speed with World of Warcraft
25 Collectable Toys Every Gamer Should Own
Clear off some more room on your bookshelf, you're going to really want these.
25 Special Edition Video Game Packages That Are Worth The Money
We all get sucked into the hype of splurging for the "special edition" package of a video game. Here are the ones worth it.
Interview: BioWare Co-Founder Talks Life After 'Mass Effect' with 'The Beer Diaries'
The BioDoc left the building and entered the brewery - take a sip of 'The Beer Diaries.'
Preview: 5 New Things We Learned About “DiRT: Showdown”
DiRT: Showdown replaces the authentic handling and physics for arcade-style controls.
Preview: 5 New Things We’ve Learned About “Darksiders II”
We preview the sequel to one of 2010's sleeper hits.
Preview: 5 New Things We Learned About "Silent Hill: Downpour"
It's been three years since our last trip to the sleepy, creepy hamlet of Silent Hill, but we made a revisit at Konami's recent LA event.
Preview: 5 New Things We Learned About "Ninja Gaiden 3"
The absence of rockstar designer Itagaki isn't the only thing that will differentiate the upcoming Ninja Gaiden 3 from the first two.
Review: There’s Nothing Deceptive About “Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception”
While this sequel has many of the same minor issues as its predecessor, as well as one rather unique one, it's also just as big of a thrill ride.