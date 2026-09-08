Patrick Judabong Portrait

Patrick Judabong

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

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Buddhabong Presents the 5 Best Sandwich Spots in NYC

Searching for the perfect sandwich.

Patrick Judabong4975 days ago
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Recap: Beat Junkies NYC Anniversary Show

Twenty years strong.

Patrick Judabong5078 days ago
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Buddhabong Presents the Best Green Tea Dessert Spots in NYC

These joints serve green tea-flavored delights of the highest order.

Patrick Judabong5096 days ago
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Buddhabong Presents Snacks of the Philippines

Snacks found in the Philippines.

Patrick Judabong5158 days ago
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Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Ice Cream Spots in NYC

Don't melt.

Patrick Judabong5194 days ago
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Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Brunch Spots in Williamsburg

At play in the land of the hipsters (and eggs).

Patrick Judabong5244 days ago
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Buddhabong's Top 5: Cheap Eats in New York's Chinatown

Don't let the weird smells scare you.

Patrick Judabong5286 days ago
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Buddhabong Surveys Thailand’s Snack Chip Game

If you're looking for salt and vinegar, keep looking.

Patrick Judabong5320 days ago
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Buddhabong's 36-Hour San Francisco Food Rampage

From the Mission District to Oakland, to Fremont and beyond.

Patrick Judabong5350 days ago
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Buddhabong Eats Fried Insects in Thailand

To fry or not to fry?

Patrick Judabong5380 days ago
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Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Ramen In and Around NYC

Oodles of noodles.

Patrick Judabong5425 days ago
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Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Brunch Spots In NYC

Where to get your breakfast/lunch on.

Patrick Judabong5449 days ago
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Buddhabong's 72-Hour Food Rampage through Washington D.C.

Complex smashes the District's eateries, then talks about it.

Patrick Judabong5478 days ago

Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Late Night Eats In The East Village

The top spots for chowing down after midnight.

Patrick Judabong5504 days ago
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Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Banana Infused Desserts in NYC

Find out the best locations for banana infused desserts in NYC.

Patrick Judabong5540 days ago
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