Patrick Judabong
Latest Stories
Buddhabong Presents the 5 Best Sandwich Spots in NYC
Searching for the perfect sandwich.
Buddhabong Presents the Best Green Tea Dessert Spots in NYC
These joints serve green tea-flavored delights of the highest order.
Buddhabong Presents Snacks of the Philippines
Snacks found in the Philippines.
Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Brunch Spots in Williamsburg
At play in the land of the hipsters (and eggs).
Buddhabong's Top 5: Cheap Eats in New York's Chinatown
Don't let the weird smells scare you.
Buddhabong Surveys Thailand’s Snack Chip Game
If you're looking for salt and vinegar, keep looking.
Buddhabong's 36-Hour San Francisco Food Rampage
From the Mission District to Oakland, to Fremont and beyond.
Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Brunch Spots In NYC
Where to get your breakfast/lunch on.
Buddhabong's 72-Hour Food Rampage through Washington D.C.
Complex smashes the District's eateries, then talks about it.
Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Late Night Eats In The East Village
The top spots for chowing down after midnight.
Buddhabong's Top 5: The Best Banana Infused Desserts in NYC
Find out the best locations for banana infused desserts in NYC.