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Orlando Lima

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Land Rover LR2: Not Just for Hippies Anymore

The hippie whip gets a new lease on life.

Orlando Lima5012 days ago
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19 Bad Books By Good Authors

Even master storytellers can occasionally waste our time.

Orlando Lima5023 days ago
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Test Drive: 5 Reasons the 2013 GMC Terrain Is a Great City Truck

What's big and agile and parkable?

Orlando Lima5097 days ago
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The Complete History of Captain Morgan in Panama

Thought Captain Morgan was just a cartoon on a rum bottle? Think again.

Orlando Lima5167 days ago

UFC 137 Preview: Penn vs Diaz - Comeback or Come Up?

Is the Penn mightier than the Diaz?

Orlando Lima5437 days ago
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UFC 136 Preview: Does Frankie Edgar Have an Answer for the Raging Bully?

Just because little men have little fists doesn't mean they can't do big damage. This battle for the lightweight belt is bound to be explosive.

Orlando Lima5459 days ago
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5 Reasons MMA Is Better Than Boxing Right Now

Sweet science, we should see other people. Now excuse me while I holler at your cooler cousin.

Orlando Lima5473 days ago
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UFC 135 Preview: Jon "Bones" Jones: Champ or Chump?

The youngest champion in UFC history defends his light-heavyweight title for the first time. Will Jon "Bones" Jones prove he's the youngest in charge?

Orlando Lima5474 days ago

UFC 134 Preview: Anderson Silva - Greatest of All Time?

Can the Spider avenge his last loss and cement his legacy as the greatest of all time?

Orlando Lima5500 days ago
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The 50 Best Submissions in the History of MMA

Celebrate UFC 134 by watching the illest submission stoppages in the history of mixed martial arts.

Orlando Lima5501 days ago
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UFC 133 Preview: Somebody's Career Will End Tomorrow

Two former champs enter the octagon Saturday night. Only one's walking out with a chance to step back in.

Orlando Lima5522 days ago

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