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The Land Rover LR2: Not Just for Hippies Anymore
The hippie whip gets a new lease on life.
19 Bad Books By Good Authors
Even master storytellers can occasionally waste our time.
Test Drive: 5 Reasons the 2013 GMC Terrain Is a Great City Truck
What's big and agile and parkable?
The Complete History of Captain Morgan in Panama
Thought Captain Morgan was just a cartoon on a rum bottle? Think again.
UFC 137 Preview: Penn vs Diaz - Comeback or Come Up?
Is the Penn mightier than the Diaz?
UFC 136 Preview: Does Frankie Edgar Have an Answer for the Raging Bully?
Just because little men have little fists doesn't mean they can't do big damage. This battle for the lightweight belt is bound to be explosive.
5 Reasons MMA Is Better Than Boxing Right Now
Sweet science, we should see other people. Now excuse me while I holler at your cooler cousin.
UFC 135 Preview: Jon "Bones" Jones: Champ or Chump?
The youngest champion in UFC history defends his light-heavyweight title for the first time. Will Jon "Bones" Jones prove he's the youngest in charge?
UFC 134 Preview: Anderson Silva - Greatest of All Time?
Can the Spider avenge his last loss and cement his legacy as the greatest of all time?
The 50 Best Submissions in the History of MMA
Celebrate UFC 134 by watching the illest submission stoppages in the history of mixed martial arts.
UFC 133 Preview: Somebody's Career Will End Tomorrow
Two former champs enter the octagon Saturday night. Only one's walking out with a chance to step back in.