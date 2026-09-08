Oliver Georgiou Portrait

Oliver Georgiou

Joined September 2015 | 3 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

The Nike-est Nike: A History of the Air Presto

A history of the outrageous, innovative, much-loved Nike Presto

Oliver Georgiou3994 days ago

Dawn of the Teenage Sneaker Resellers

Are Teenaged Resellers Ruining the Sneaker Game?

Oliver Georgiou4006 days ago

Hard Knock Life: How the Air Max Plus Became Australia's Unofficial Sneaker Symbol

How the Nike TN rose to prominence in Australia

Oliver Georgiou4011 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App