Opheli Garcia Lawler Portrait

Opheli Garcia Lawler

Joined July 2015 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Ultimate Guide to Mexico

An insider's look at everything from food to cultural practices.

Opheli Garcia Lawler3793 days ago
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Yes means yes: a 5-step guide to understanding consent

Get the facts straight for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Opheli Garcia Lawler3795 days ago
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Snapchat’s Bob Marley filter gives you blackface

It’s supposed to celebrate 4/20. Yikes.

Opheli Garcia Lawler3803 days ago
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I Joined BernieSingles.com and This Is What I Learned About Bernie Bros

Turns out, they're better than guys on Tinder.

Opheli Garcia Lawler3845 days ago
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Why Are Millennial Women Choosing Bernie Sanders Over Hillary Clinton?

The boys aren't the only ones with Bernie.

Opheli Garcia Lawler3851 days ago
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Dear Pro-Rape Blogger Roosh V.: My Rapist Didn't Need Your Advice

Encouraging sexual violence isn't necessary. It will exist—with or without you.

Opheli Garcia Lawler3871 days ago
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The Most Stylish Essentials for Fashionable Travelers

Just because you aren't getting backstage access to the best fashion shows across the world, that doesn't mean you can't look like you are.

Opheli Garcia Lawler4005 days ago
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How to Survive Tailgating Like A Pro

Here's some outdoor gear to improve your next tailgating experience.

Opheli Garcia Lawler4026 days ago
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Squad Goals: The Coolest Sports Gear to Wear Back-to-School

We've got a round-up of some dope sweats and athletic apparel just in time for back to school.

Opheli Garcia Lawler4046 days ago
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I Don't Do Shit, I Don't Go Outside: Complex's Fall Video Game Releases

Here are the release dates for fall's most anticipated games, where to pre-order them, and some games that might tide you over until they’re out.

Opheli Garcia Lawler4049 days ago
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The Evolution of Men's Headwear in Hip-Hop

Hats have been synonymous with hip-hop style since the very beginning.

Opheli Garcia Lawler4060 days ago

Pour It Up: Products Designed to Improve Your Drinking Experience

Check out this rundown of the best alcohol products on the market, and success is guaranteed the next time you grab a drink.

Opheli Garcia Lawler4068 days ago
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The Best Art to Deck Out Your Bachelor Pad

Single guys listen up: Here's your guide to turning your barren apartment into a well-decorated one.

Opheli Garcia Lawler4075 days ago

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