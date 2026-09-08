Obi Anyanwu
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25 Things to Do in Video Games That Will Make You Feel Guilty
We did it and we definitely didn't like it.
How to Survive Sample Sale Season Without Going Broke
Avoid complications during sample sale season and come out a winner.
12 Style Ideas You Can Learn From "Street Fighter"
Stop spamming hadoukens for a sec and see what style inspiration you can get from your favorite fighters.
25 Video Game Characters That Deserve a Spinoff
Settle down fanboys. We agree with you, these characters should star in their own game.
The 100 Most Humiliating Video Game Victory Quotes
These quotes never failed to add insult to injury.
The 50 Craziest Super Mario Levels
Take a look down memory lane at the most nerve wracking levels starring everyone's favorite plumber.
The 25 Worst Games of the Last 25 Years
We've celebrated the best, but we can't neglect the worst.
The 25 Best Video Game Character Look-A-Likes
It's art imitating life, imitating awesomeness for these 25 characters.
10 "What-Ifs" in Video Game Development
If everything went according to plan, how would these games really be?
Infographic: 5 Video Game Fighting Moves That Could Work In Real Life
Pulling these moves off are possible but are you l33t enough to risk it?
The 25 Douchiest Video Game Characters
Sleaze-balls and attention whores unite! There's enough cheap cologne and flashy shirts to go around.
The 25 Coolest Fighting Game Super Combos
Supers so great, they have to be spammed five or six times in a round.
The 25 Most Kickass Dragons in Video Games
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with our favorite winged fire-breathers.