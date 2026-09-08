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Obi Anyanwu

Joined July 2014 | 34 posts
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Latest Stories

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25 Things to Do in Video Games That Will Make You Feel Guilty

We did it and we definitely didn't like it.

Obi Anyanwu4834 days ago
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How to Survive Sample Sale Season Without Going Broke

Avoid complications during sample sale season and come out a winner.

Obi Anyanwu4873 days ago
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12 Style Ideas You Can Learn From "Street Fighter"

Stop spamming hadoukens for a sec and see what style inspiration you can get from your favorite fighters.

Obi Anyanwu4878 days ago
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25 Video Game Characters That Deserve a Spinoff

Settle down fanboys. We agree with you, these characters should star in their own game.

Obi Anyanwu5007 days ago
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The 100 Most Humiliating Video Game Victory Quotes

These quotes never failed to add insult to injury.

Obi Anyanwu5056 days ago
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GALLERY: The Women of Mud Running

Obi Anyanwu5075 days ago
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The 50 Craziest Super Mario Levels

Take a look down memory lane at the most nerve wracking levels starring everyone's favorite plumber.

Obi Anyanwu5135 days ago
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The 25 Worst Games of the Last 25 Years

We've celebrated the best, but we can't neglect the worst.

Obi Anyanwu5166 days ago
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The 25 Best Video Game Character Look-A-Likes

It's art imitating life, imitating awesomeness for these 25 characters.

Obi Anyanwu5168 days ago
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10 "What-Ifs" in Video Game Development

If everything went according to plan, how would these games really be?

Obi Anyanwu5222 days ago
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Infographic: 5 Video Game Fighting Moves That Could Work In Real Life

Pulling these moves off are possible but are you l33t enough to risk it?

Obi Anyanwu5224 days ago
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The 25 Douchiest Video Game Characters

Sleaze-balls and attention whores unite! There's enough cheap cologne and flashy shirts to go around.

Obi Anyanwu5265 days ago
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The 25 Coolest Fighting Game Super Combos

Supers so great, they have to be spammed five or six times in a round.

Obi Anyanwu5273 days ago
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The 10 Goofiest Video Games

Leave the jokes up to these games.

Obi Anyanwu5282 days ago
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The 25 Most Kickass Dragons in Video Games

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with our favorite winged fire-breathers.

Obi Anyanwu5341 days ago
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15 Video Game Style Trendsetters

We're sure they have stylists.

Obi Anyanwu5358 days ago

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