Gary Suarez
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Solo Dolo: Why Future’s 'Dirty Sprite 2' Snubs His Freeband Gang
As rappers rise nowadays, their crews stay behind.
Gary Suarez4081 days ago
Kings of Rock, Redux: What Paul McCartney and Rod Stewart Mean for Rap’s Future
"The time has come for rappers to build on the global power of their music and further integrate."
Gary Suarez4107 days ago
Travi$ Scott’s 'Rodeo' Will Be the True Sequel to 'Yeezus'
'Rodeo,' not 'SWISH,' will be the real follow-up to 'Yeezus.'
Gary Suarez4116 days ago
Is Bobby Shmurda The Next Trinidad James?
Is Bobby Shmurda The Next Trinidad James?
Gary Suarez4438 days ago