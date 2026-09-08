Nicholas Rotondi Portrait

Nicholas Rotondi

Joined July 2014 | 46 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

Artist Clym Evernden Illustrates Spring/Summer 2015 Collections by Raf Simons, Public School, Y-3, and More

Beautiful recreations of our favorite brands.

Nicholas Rotondi4460 days ago
Not Available Lead

Norse Projects and SUICOKE Use Vibram Soles for Their New Sandals Collaboration

Norse Projects' quirky sartorial disposition, in shoe form.

Nicholas Rotondi4462 days ago
Not Available Lead

Comme des Garçons SHIRT's Fall/Winter 2014 Collection Will Make You Throw Out All Your Old Button-Downs

This is how a brand makes us buy its clothes.

Nicholas Rotondi4467 days ago
Not Available Lead

Here's What World Cup Kits Would Look Like If They Were Designed by Famous Fashion Designers and Brands

Would countries ever integrate their national sports with some of the biggest fashion designers and brands?

Nicholas Rotondi4480 days ago
Not Available Lead

Band of Outsiders Is Designing Two Limited Edition Ceramic Mugs for Starbucks

Can the ultra-cool LA-based brand retain its style with a massive corporate partner?

Nicholas Rotondi4483 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed

LN-CC Just Put the Entirety of Its Rick Owens SS14 Stock on Sale

There are pages of Rick Owens spring/summer 2014 on sale at LN-CC. What are you still waiting for?

Nicholas Rotondi4488 days ago
Not Available Lead

MR PORTER Taps Wooyoungmi for an Exclusive Collection You Need to Check Out

Wooyoungmi takes its attention to detail and often futuristic designs for an exclusive collection for MR PORTER.

Nicholas Rotondi4490 days ago
Not Available Lead

Meet the Guy Behind the Cosby Sweater

Guess what? He owns it.

Nicholas Rotondi4496 days ago
Not Available Lead

Marianne Faithfull Announced as the Next Subject of the Saint Laurent Music Project

Saint Laurent: dressing rockers since the 1960s

Nicholas Rotondi4501 days ago

Richer Poorer's Athletics Collection Brings the Same Printed Socks With New Comfy Tech

A strong balance between fashion and function.

Nicholas Rotondi4501 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Côte et Ciel Redefines the Traditional Tote Bag in the Short Film "Kalix" (Video)

A successful re-imagining of a classic silhouette.

Nicholas Rotondi4501 days ago
Not Available Lead

Rebuild by Needles' Organic Series Redefines "Cut & Sew"

A solid way to make a statement in the Summer months.

Nicholas Rotondi4503 days ago
Photo Removed

Upgrade Your Summer Vacation 'Fits With the Hentsch Man x MR PORTER Capsule Collection

As you're forced to ditch layers in the summer heat, make your sartorial statements elsewhere.

Nicholas Rotondi4511 days ago
Not Available Lead

3Sixteen Spring/Summer 2014 Lookbook Proves That Quality Workwear Is Essential This Season

Can anyone top the Japanese's continued evolutions of selvedge and indigo-died offerings?

Nicholas Rotondi4516 days ago
Not Available Lead

Uniqlo Opened a New Concept Store in Paris Designed by the Same Architects Behind All BAPE Shops

Uniqlo foreshadows future expansion into the accessories and furniture realms.

Nicholas Rotondi4524 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

MR PORTER Profiles the Stylish Men Behind Garrett Leight, Beats Music, and More

The dons of developing businesses are beginning to adeptly reflect their creativity with their style.

Nicholas Rotondi4524 days ago
Not Available Lead

Tricker's Shows You What Goes Into Making Its High-Quality Footwear (Video)

See how a pair of Trickers kickers can last you a lifetime.

Nicholas Rotondi4526 days ago
Not Available Lead

Lotuff Releases Luxe Leather Bags You Can (and Should) Take on Your Next Road Trip

Beautiful bags shot in the U.S. capital of concept art.

Nicholas Rotondi4527 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App