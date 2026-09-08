Nicholas Rotondi
Latest Stories
Artist Clym Evernden Illustrates Spring/Summer 2015 Collections by Raf Simons, Public School, Y-3, and More
Beautiful recreations of our favorite brands.
Norse Projects and SUICOKE Use Vibram Soles for Their New Sandals Collaboration
Norse Projects' quirky sartorial disposition, in shoe form.
Comme des Garçons SHIRT's Fall/Winter 2014 Collection Will Make You Throw Out All Your Old Button-Downs
This is how a brand makes us buy its clothes.
Here's What World Cup Kits Would Look Like If They Were Designed by Famous Fashion Designers and Brands
Would countries ever integrate their national sports with some of the biggest fashion designers and brands?
Band of Outsiders Is Designing Two Limited Edition Ceramic Mugs for Starbucks
Can the ultra-cool LA-based brand retain its style with a massive corporate partner?
LN-CC Just Put the Entirety of Its Rick Owens SS14 Stock on Sale
There are pages of Rick Owens spring/summer 2014 on sale at LN-CC. What are you still waiting for?
MR PORTER Taps Wooyoungmi for an Exclusive Collection You Need to Check Out
Wooyoungmi takes its attention to detail and often futuristic designs for an exclusive collection for MR PORTER.
Marianne Faithfull Announced as the Next Subject of the Saint Laurent Music Project
Saint Laurent: dressing rockers since the 1960s
Richer Poorer's Athletics Collection Brings the Same Printed Socks With New Comfy Tech
A strong balance between fashion and function.
Côte et Ciel Redefines the Traditional Tote Bag in the Short Film "Kalix" (Video)
A successful re-imagining of a classic silhouette.
Rebuild by Needles' Organic Series Redefines "Cut & Sew"
A solid way to make a statement in the Summer months.
Upgrade Your Summer Vacation 'Fits With the Hentsch Man x MR PORTER Capsule Collection
As you're forced to ditch layers in the summer heat, make your sartorial statements elsewhere.
3Sixteen Spring/Summer 2014 Lookbook Proves That Quality Workwear Is Essential This Season
Can anyone top the Japanese's continued evolutions of selvedge and indigo-died offerings?
Uniqlo Opened a New Concept Store in Paris Designed by the Same Architects Behind All BAPE Shops
Uniqlo foreshadows future expansion into the accessories and furniture realms.
MR PORTER Profiles the Stylish Men Behind Garrett Leight, Beats Music, and More
The dons of developing businesses are beginning to adeptly reflect their creativity with their style.
Tricker's Shows You What Goes Into Making Its High-Quality Footwear (Video)
See how a pair of Trickers kickers can last you a lifetime.
Lotuff Releases Luxe Leather Bags You Can (and Should) Take on Your Next Road Trip
Beautiful bags shot in the U.S. capital of concept art.