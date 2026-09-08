neilqj
Joined February 2015 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Rafi El - "Ay De Mi"
A key part of the appeal of the so-called tropical scene is its otherness: the escapism it provides from the default musical options that in time leav
neilqj4616 days ago
Good Street Records Presents FWUK TRAX SIX
One trend of pop culture that never seems to wane is the flow of influence between America and the UK: America creates, the UK adapts and modifies. From Hitchcock and The Beatles through to house, hip-hop, and the comics of writers like Alan Moore and Grant Morrison, this kind of creative photosynthesis has long been a working go-to template. Probably all stems from GIs bringing over chewing gum and stockings during the war or something.
neilqj4637 days ago