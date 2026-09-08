Nathan Susman
Latest Stories
The 40 Most Anticipated Albums For The Rest of 2013
Summer 2013 has already given us hugeness in abundance-there's way more on the way.
10 Rappers Who Claim They Don't Listen To Rap
Hip-hop is dead anyway, amirite?
28 Rap Songs Named After Clothing Brands
Rappers just love turning their songs into commercials for brands most of us can't afford.
The Stories Behind 15 Rappers' Rap Names
Would a rapper by another name rhyme as sweet?
Interview: Iamsu! Talks Sphinx Chains, College, & His Opinion of "Yeezus"
California's favorite new rapper opens up about his life and music.
The Most Anticipated Albums of Summer 2013
Find out about the records that will soundtrack your beach parties, barbecues, and lonely forays on the Internet in summer 2013.
Danny Brown Brings "Old And Reckless Tour" to Europe
See songs from <em>Old</em> performed in the Old World.
Wale Unveils "The Gifted" Tracklist
Featuring the usual suspects- just fewer of them.
Listen: Giftz f/ Tree & SaveMoney "Nino (Remix)"
Seven minutes of raps from Chiraq's freshman class.