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Nathan Susman

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 40 Most Anticipated Albums For The Rest of 2013

Summer 2013 has already given us hugeness in abundance-there's way more on the way.

Nathan Susman4796 days ago
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10 Rappers Who Claim They Don't Listen To Rap

Hip-hop is dead anyway, amirite?

Nathan Susman4805 days ago
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28 Rap Songs Named After Clothing Brands

Rappers just love turning their songs into commercials for brands most of us can't afford.

Nathan Susman4807 days ago
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The Stories Behind 15 Rappers' Rap Names

Would a rapper by another name rhyme as sweet?

Nathan Susman4830 days ago
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Action Bronson's Funniest Vines

Bam Bam's got jokes.

Nathan Susman4831 days ago
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Interview: Iamsu! Talks Sphinx Chains, College, & His Opinion of "Yeezus"

California's favorite new rapper opens up about his life and music.

Nathan Susman4837 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Albums of Summer 2013

Find out about the records that will soundtrack your beach parties, barbecues, and lonely forays on the Internet in summer 2013.

Nathan Susman4845 days ago

Danny Brown Brings "Old And Reckless Tour" to Europe

See songs from <em>Old</em> performed in the Old World.

Nathan Susman4858 days ago
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Wale Unveils "The Gifted" Tracklist

Featuring the usual suspects- just fewer of them.

Nathan Susman4865 days ago
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Listen: Giftz f/ Tree & SaveMoney "Nino (Remix)"

Seven minutes of raps from Chiraq's freshman class.

Nathan Susman4865 days ago
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