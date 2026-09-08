Latest Stories
The African-American attorney who changed modern feminism
Seven things you need to know about Anita Hill, the subject of HBO's new film 'Confirmation.'
Twenty-Five Years Later, Bret Easton Ellis Is Done With 'American Psycho'
An interview with the author of one of the most incendiary books ever.
12 essential books every modern feminist should read
It's Women's History Month—get your lady knowledge on.
10 quotes from 'American Psycho' that are still shocking today
25 years later, Patrick Bateman remains the king of killer one-liners.
Learn up: 10 books you should read during Black History Month
We need knowledge, now, more than ever.
Celebrating horror's first and only male scream queen
Honoring horror's first "queen" on the 30th anniversary of 'Freddy’s Revenge.'