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Nathan Smith

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A sloucher like Joan Didion.

Joined September 2015 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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The African-American attorney who changed modern feminism

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Celebrating horror's first and only male scream queen

Honoring horror's first "queen" on the 30th anniversary of 'Freddy’s Revenge.'

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