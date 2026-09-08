Nate Denver Portrait

Nate Denver

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Fergie: Peep Show (2006 Cover Story)

Hating Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas is so 2003. You can either sit there and lament her success, or get with the program and pass the dutchess 'pon the left-hand side.

Nate Denver5251 days ago
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M.I.A.: Back In Action (2010 Cover Story)

A new son, a new album&mdash;and the same revolutionary attitude. Fresh off hiatus, Complex wifey supreme M.I.A. finally returns our call.

Nate Denver5263 days ago
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Mila Kunis: A Sense of Mila (2008 Cover Story & Gallery)

It took Mila Kunis eight years to graduate from high school on <em>That '70s Show</em>, but the <em>Forgetting Sarah Marshall</em> star has turned into quite a woman. So much for growing pains.

Nate Denver5365 days ago
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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Future Is Rosie (2011 Cover Story & Gallery)

A Victoria's Secret model starring in a Transformers movie? Check and check. Gentlemen, meet Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the lady who's turning your adolescent wet dreams into reality.

Nate Denver5596 days ago
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Nicole Scherzinger: Pipe Dreams (2006 Cover Story & Gallery)

Revisit our classic interview and photo shoot with the sexy Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, back when she was preparing to release her first solo album.

Nate Denver5602 days ago
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Kim Kardashian appears on the cover of Complex in 2007.

Kim Kardashian: Almost Famous - Her First Complex Cover Story

Socialite Kim Kardashian has never been in a movie, but it hasn't stopped her from being the hottest woman in Hollywood.

Nate Denver5616 days ago

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