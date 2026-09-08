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Natalie James

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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A Guide to Fried Chicken in Los Angeles

Ride or fry.

Natalie James4556 days ago
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A Guide to Eating Vegan & Vegetarian in L.A.

Skip the food coma and go with a meal that leaves you feeling right.

Natalie James4626 days ago
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9 Bowls of Ramen You Should Be Slurping in L.A

Who needs cuffing season when you have a bowl of ramen to keep you warm?

Natalie James4658 days ago

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