Moises Mendez II Portrait

Moises Mendez II

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Joined November 2024 | 1 posts
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KSI (left), MrBeast (center), and Logan Paul (right) hold Lunchly and Feastables snacks, with smiles on their faces in a promotional photo op.

Here's What's Going Wrong With MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul’s Lunchly

After hitting store shelves toward the end of September, the YouTubers' Lunchables alternative faced swift criticism and reports of moldy cheese in the meal kits. Here's everything you need to know about the ongoing Lunchly fiasco.

Moises Mendez II682 days ago

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