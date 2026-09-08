Mitch Dyer
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Raddest Games Journalists To Follow On Twitter
Video game writers are some of the most active and entertaining people on Twitter (for a lot of the same reasons).
Mitch Dyer5446 days ago
Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine"
The Space Marine campaign's clever variables suck you in regardless of your potential apprehensions.
Mitch Dyer5501 days ago