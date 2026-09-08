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Megan Doherty

Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Great Wines for Under $30

Delicious wine for those family members you can't give copies of "BAYTL" to.

Megan Doherty5388 days ago
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10 Wines To Bring To Thanksgiving Dinner That Won't Make You Look Stupid

Specific bottles and general varieties so that no one will notice how inept you really are.

Megan Doherty5415 days ago
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5 Things Every Dude Should Know About Pairing Wine with Food

Drake will no longer be the only 23-year-old wine connoisseur.

Megan Doherty5458 days ago
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Windy City Confidential: 50 Unusual Chicago Destinations

An insider's guide to the Chi.

Megan Doherty5504 days ago

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