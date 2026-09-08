Megan Doherty
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
10 Great Wines for Under $30
Delicious wine for those family members you can't give copies of "BAYTL" to.
Megan Doherty5388 days ago
10 Wines To Bring To Thanksgiving Dinner That Won't Make You Look Stupid
Specific bottles and general varieties so that no one will notice how inept you really are.
Megan Doherty5415 days ago
5 Things Every Dude Should Know About Pairing Wine with Food
Drake will no longer be the only 23-year-old wine connoisseur.
Megan Doherty5458 days ago
Windy City Confidential: 50 Unusual Chicago Destinations
An insider's guide to the Chi.
Megan Doherty5504 days ago