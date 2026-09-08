Maurice Garland Portrait

Maurice Garland

Joined November 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Andre 3000, Gucci Mane, Future, Latto

50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneering legends such as André 3000 and CeeLo Green to trap stars like Gucci Mane and T.I., here’s our ranking of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time.

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The 50 Best Atlanta Rap Songs

The 50 Best Atlanta Rap Songs

What you know about that?

Maurice Garland4111 days ago
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Hidden Atlanta: How to Visit Like a Local

There's more to Atlanta than meets the eye.

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About Face: Atlanta's Julian Goglia

Find out the story behind one of the most successful and stylish bartenders in America.

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