Matthew Wong
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
10 Tips on How to Stay Stylish on a Student Budget
Just because you're about that Cup Noodle life doesn't mean your style has to suffer.
Matthew Wong4406 days ago
12 Things You Didn't Know About Suits
These are the tidbits of information that will make you an expert on suiting.
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10 Timeless Summer Style Items, With Both Affordable and Aspirational Options
If you invest in these classic summer items, you'll always be stunting when the mercury rises.
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The Best Capsule Collections Created for the 2014 World Cup
Nearly every single brand out there tried to get on board with World Cup fever.
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10 Ways to Transition Your Wardrobe for Spring
Now that spring is here, it's time to seriously make some changes so that your wardrobe is prepped for warmth.
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