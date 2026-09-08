Matthew de Paula
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Test Drive: The Rolls-Royce Phantom 102EX Electrifies An Old Standard
An electric-powered, ultra-luxury limo might seem like an oxymoron, but that's not stopping Rolls-Royce from testing the idea.
Test Drive: The 2012 Hyundai Veloster Captures Young Drivers With A Sporty Look
Hyundai takes a chance, introducing a distinctive new hatchback.
Interview: Swizz Beatz On Being a VP At Lotus And Conquering The World Of Cars
Winning a Grammy isn't enough for this South Bronx rapper. He also designs high-end sports cars.
Gallery: The 25 Greatest Porsches of All Time
Picking the greatest Porsches is like splitting hairs. Cue the debate.
Test Drive: The 2012 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Guarantees A Good Time
A potent V8 makes the car a blast to toss around the track. A balanced chassis sucks up city potholes.
Interview: Juvenile Talks About Cruising In His Panamera, Dropping A New Album
The rapper rides back onto the scene with "Rejuvenation."
L.A. Auto Show Special: The DOK-ING XD Is A Smart Car On Steroids
Get ready for an electric car from Croatia.
Gallery: The 10 Best New Cars from the 2011 L.A. Auto Show
Plenty of interesting rides debut at the show, open to the public November 18-27. We select the top models.
Interview: Tech N9ne Talks Kansas City Car Shops, His Uncle's Benzes, And Impressing The Ladies
The rapper has a new LP, "Welcome to Strangeland," but he "don't need no Phantom."
Test Drive: The New Dodge Charger Just Might Be The Biggest Surprise Of The Year
Masculine yet not overly macho, the Charger brings Dodge a new level of quality.
Interview: Spy Photographer Brenda Priddy Takes The Pictures The Car Companies Don’t Want You To See
The most notorious automotive spy photographer talks about sneaking around the desert, wearing disguises, and being intimidated by the big, bad Germans.
Interview: Kreayshawn Talks Pink Mustangs, Busted Car Stereos, and Almost Dying on the Freeway
Our current cover girl breaks down her experiences behind the wheel.
Interview: David Lyon
GM's executive director of interior design discusses the future of the driving experience.
Interview: Ron Dennis Talks About McLaren’s New Production Car
The McLaren chairman Ron Dennis tells us about lateral thinking, the MP4-12C, and bringing Formula One technology to the streets.
Test Drive: 2011 Kia Sportage SX
They weren't lying when they said Kia will surprise you.
Test Drive: Mercedes E550 Coupe
It wasn't just the "Mars Red" that took us out of this world.