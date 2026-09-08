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Matthew de Paula

Joined July 2014 | 19 posts
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Test Drive: The Rolls-Royce Phantom 102EX Electrifies An Old Standard

An electric-powered, ultra-luxury limo might seem like an oxymoron, but that&#39;s not stopping Rolls-Royce from testing the idea.

Matthew de Paula5302 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2012 Hyundai Veloster Captures Young Drivers With A Sporty Look

Hyundai takes a chance, introducing a distinctive new hatchback.

Matthew de Paula5323 days ago
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Interview: Swizz Beatz On Being a VP At Lotus And Conquering The World Of Cars

Winning a Grammy isn't enough for this South Bronx rapper. He also designs high-end sports cars.

Matthew de Paula5351 days ago
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Gallery: The 25 Greatest Porsches of All Time

Picking the greatest Porsches is like splitting hairs. Cue the debate.

Matthew de Paula5371 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2012 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Guarantees A Good Time

A potent V8 makes the car a blast to toss around the track. A balanced chassis sucks up city potholes.

Matthew de Paula5407 days ago
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Interview: Juvenile Talks About Cruising In His Panamera, Dropping A New Album

The rapper rides back onto the scene with "Rejuvenation."

Matthew de Paula5416 days ago
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L.A. Auto Show Special: The DOK-ING XD Is A Smart Car On Steroids

Get ready for an electric car from Croatia.

Matthew de Paula5418 days ago
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Gallery: The 10 Best New Cars from the 2011 L.A. Auto Show

Plenty of interesting rides debut at the show, open to the public November 18-27. We select the top models.

Matthew de Paula5419 days ago
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Interview: Tech N9ne Talks Kansas City Car Shops, His Uncle's Benzes, And Impressing The Ladies

The rapper has a new LP, "Welcome to Strangeland," but he "don&#39;t need no Phantom."

Matthew de Paula5427 days ago

Test Drive: The New Dodge Charger Just Might Be The Biggest Surprise Of The Year

Masculine yet not overly macho, the Charger brings Dodge a new level of quality.

Matthew de Paula5429 days ago
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Interview: Spy Photographer Brenda Priddy Takes The Pictures The Car Companies Don’t Want You To See

The most notorious automotive spy photographer talks about sneaking around the desert, wearing disguises, and being intimidated by the big, bad Germans.

Matthew de Paula5431 days ago
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Interview: Kreayshawn Talks Pink Mustangs, Busted Car Stereos, and Almost Dying on the Freeway

Our current cover girl breaks down her experiences behind the wheel.

Matthew de Paula5440 days ago

Interview: David Lyon

GM's executive director of interior design discusses the future of the driving experience.

Matthew de Paula5446 days ago

Interview: Ron Dennis Talks About McLaren’s New Production Car

The McLaren chairman Ron Dennis tells us about lateral thinking, the MP4-12C, and bringing Formula One technology to the streets.

Matthew de Paula5482 days ago
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Test Drive: Honda Civic Si Coupe

The New Honda Civic SI Stays Cool

Matthew de Paula5540 days ago
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Test Drive: McLaren MP4-12C

This McLaren is no joke.

Matthew de Paula5540 days ago
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Test Drive: 2011 Kia Sportage SX

They weren't lying when they said Kia will surprise you.

Matthew de Paula5560 days ago
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Test Drive: Mercedes E550 Coupe

It wasn't just the "Mars Red" that took us out of this world.

Matthew de Paula5575 days ago

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