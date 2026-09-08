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Marvin Barias

Joined February 2016 | 155 posts
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Latest Stories

Michael Jordan Air Ship

The True Story Behind the Banned Air Jordan

For years, Nike marketed the Air Jordan 1 as a shoe that was banned by the NBA, but it was actually another shoe, the Nike Air Ship, that drew the league's ire.

Marvin Barias3256 days ago
Michael Jordan Jerseys

Why Michael Jordan's New Nike Bulls Jersey Infuriated Me

Michael Jordan's new Nike Chicago Bulls jersey has upset one collector.

Marvin Barias3277 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

Fresh new pickups.

Marvin Barias3748 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

Originals & classics unite.

Marvin Barias3755 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

Summer x sneaker pickups.

Marvin Barias3762 days ago
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The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

Back at it again with the heat.

Marvin Barias3769 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

The SC community brings the heat.

Marvin Barias3776 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

Forum members share their latest.

Marvin Barias3783 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

Nike Basketball dominates this edition.

Marvin Barias3790 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

A huge haul to start the week!

Marvin Barias3797 days ago
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Michael Jordan and Larry Bird

Remembering Michael Jordan's Record-Setting 63-Point Game

On the 30th anniversary of his godly performance against the Celtics.

Marvin Barias3802 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

Our forum community brings in some fire pickups!

Marvin Barias3804 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

The best sneakers from our forum community.

Marvin Barias3811 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

The SC community brings the heat.

Marvin Barias3818 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

The SC community brings the heat.

Marvin Barias3825 days ago
Advertisement

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

The best from our forum community.

Marvin Barias3832 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

Our forum members come with their best.

Marvin Barias3839 days ago

The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week

A week of heat!

Marvin Barias3846 days ago

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