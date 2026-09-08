Marvin Barias
Latest Stories
The True Story Behind the Banned Air Jordan
For years, Nike marketed the Air Jordan 1 as a shoe that was banned by the NBA, but it was actually another shoe, the Nike Air Ship, that drew the league's ire.
Why Michael Jordan's New Nike Bulls Jersey Infuriated Me
Michael Jordan's new Nike Chicago Bulls jersey has upset one collector.
The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week
Nike Basketball dominates this edition.
Remembering Michael Jordan's Record-Setting 63-Point Game
On the 30th anniversary of his godly performance against the Celtics.
The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week
Our forum community brings in some fire pickups!
The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week
The best sneakers from our forum community.
The SC Forum's Best Pickups Of The Week
Our forum members come with their best.