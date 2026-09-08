Marianna Hewitt
Joined July 2015 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Complex Summer Vacation: What to Do in Chicago When You're Not at Lollapalooza
Complex Summer Vacation correspondent Marianna Hewitt tells you what to do in Chicago when you're not at Lollapalooza.
Marianna Hewitt4096 days ago
Complex Summer Vacation: Guess That Dadbod
Complex Summer Vacation correspondant Marianna Hewitt hits the beach to see whether the dadbod trend is carrying over into summer.
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Complex Summer Vacation: Lakers Fans on Coping Methods During the NBA Finals
There's no love in Los Angeles these days, but here's how Lakers fans are struggling to stay happy.
Marianna Hewitt4116 days ago