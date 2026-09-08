Malcolm Harris Portrait

Malcolm Harris

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Malcolm is an editor at The New Inquiry and a freelance writer based in Brooklyn

Joined December 2013 | 2 posts
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Are you drinking seltzer the wrong way?

You could be wasting up to $1K a year.

Malcolm Harris4018 days ago
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Forget Netflix—Mubi is the movie streaming service of the future

If you've been looking for an excuse to ditch your current streaming service, this is it.

Malcolm Harris4062 days ago

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