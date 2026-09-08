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lukeo

Joined March 2011 | 2 posts
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It's Not EDM Rockists Like Arcade Fire Hate, It's Bad Pop Music

There's an old joke, often credited to George Bernard Shaw or Groucho Marx in which a man asks a woman he's just met whether or not she'd sleep with h

lukeo4529 days ago

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