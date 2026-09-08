Luke Darby Portrait

Luke Darby

Joined April 2015 | 6 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

Trump’s Potential Supreme Court Nominees And How They Could Change the Country

Complex took a look at some of the more notable and worrisome names on Trump’s lists of potential SCOTUS nominees.

Luke Darby3595 days ago
Not Available Lead

Chris Christie's Message in the GOP Undercard Debate: Suck It, China

Chris Christie's got a plan. It involves messing with China.

Luke Darby3964 days ago

The GOP Keeps Mentioning Birthright Citizenship, But Do They Have Any Idea What They're Talking About?

All the GOP candidates are using birthright citizenship to score points—but don't expect them to actually follow through on their words.

Luke Darby4037 days ago
Not Available Lead

What Do Donald Trump's Poll Numbers Actually Mean for the Election?

Donald Trump's poll numbers are insane, what does that mean for the election?

Luke Darby4060 days ago

Will We Survive Without Jon Stewart on 'The Daily Show?'

Jon Stewart built a generation of skeptics—that's not a bad thing.

Luke Darby4062 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Netflix's Worst Original Flops

Netflix has some great originals, but not everything they make lives up to the hype.

Luke Darby4157 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App