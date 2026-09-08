Luke Darby
Latest Stories
Trump’s Potential Supreme Court Nominees And How They Could Change the Country
Complex took a look at some of the more notable and worrisome names on Trump’s lists of potential SCOTUS nominees.
Chris Christie's Message in the GOP Undercard Debate: Suck It, China
Chris Christie's got a plan. It involves messing with China.
The GOP Keeps Mentioning Birthright Citizenship, But Do They Have Any Idea What They're Talking About?
All the GOP candidates are using birthright citizenship to score points—but don't expect them to actually follow through on their words.
What Do Donald Trump's Poll Numbers Actually Mean for the Election?
Donald Trump's poll numbers are insane, what does that mean for the election?
Will We Survive Without Jon Stewart on 'The Daily Show?'
Jon Stewart built a generation of skeptics—that's not a bad thing.
Netflix's Worst Original Flops
Netflix has some great originals, but not everything they make lives up to the hype.