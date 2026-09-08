Lucas Mann
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
A Normal Guy Tries to Make Sense of New York Fashion Week
We embedded a writer in the hallowed halls of MADE Fashion Week at MILK Studios to make sense of NYFW. Here's his sordid tale.
Lucas Mann4224 days ago
The American Honeymoon: Where Good Style and Decent Behavior Go to Die
One man explores why American honeymoons conjure up the worst style and the worst behavior.
Lucas Mann4417 days ago
Bieber Taught Me: Swag Lessons Learned From the Swaggiest Deposition of All Time
One man reflects upon his new favorite swag lord.
Lucas Mann4574 days ago
What Was I Thinking? On Facebook's Early Days and a Generation's Shame
Lucas Mann reflects on Facebook's beginning.
Lucas Mann4608 days ago