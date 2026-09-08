Leila Sheridan

Joined December 2025 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

A collage of Billie Eilish in three different outfits, showcasing her unique style with varied hairstyles and accessories.

The 20 Best Billie Eilish Songs

A tour movie, three era-defining albums, and one incomparable catalog later, we rank Billie Eilish's 20 best songs.

Leila Sheridan154 days ago
Clipse on stage with red lighting, holding microphones, wearing dark clothing and beanies. Large red letters in the background.

The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025

The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.

Leila Sheridan277 days ago
A collage of four images labeled "Best of 2025," featuring Kehlani in a chair, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Karol G

The 50 Best Songs of 2025

From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.

Leila Sheridan280 days ago
A collage with four sections: ramen bowl, a person in red with birds, a person wearing a "GLASS" hat and chains, and a person in a green mask.

The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025

In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.

Leila Sheridan286 days ago
Collage with artwork and a woman in red, two white chairs in a jungle, and a green toy soldier on a pink background. "Best of 2025" text.

The 50 Best Albums of 2025

The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.

Leila Sheridan287 days ago
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