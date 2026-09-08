Leila Sheridan
Latest Stories
The 20 Best Billie Eilish Songs
A tour movie, three era-defining albums, and one incomparable catalog later, we rank Billie Eilish's 20 best songs.
The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025
The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.
The 50 Best Songs of 2025
From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.
The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025
In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.
The 50 Best Albums of 2025
The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.