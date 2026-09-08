Leighton McDonald
Latest Stories
Designer Ericka del Rosario Explains the Origins of Her New Clothing Line, Kakáslok
The Parsons dropout discusses the philosophy behind her brand.
The Design Evolution of Kanye West's Live Performances
Whether he's patenting a seven-screen experience or hiring a Jesus actor, Kanye's live show has historically been one of the best OF ALL TIME.
The Complete History of DONDA's Work So Far
We look back at everything Kanye West's creative company has done so far. And we know they're not done yet.
The Best YeezyGraffiti "Yeezus" Album Covers
The creator of YeezyGraffiti.com shares his top picks from Kanye's little-known fan-sourced art project.
The Design Evolution of Kanye West's Album Artwork
From his first mixtape all the way until his sixth solo album, Yeezus.