Leighton McDonald Portrait

Leighton McDonald

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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Designer Ericka del Rosario Explains the Origins of Her New Clothing Line, Kakáslok

The Parsons dropout discusses the philosophy behind her brand.

Leighton McDonald4086 days ago
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The Design Evolution of Kanye West's Live Performances

Whether he's patenting a seven-screen experience or hiring a Jesus actor, Kanye's live show has historically been one of the best OF ALL TIME.

Leighton McDonald4689 days ago
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The Complete History of DONDA's Work So Far

We look back at everything Kanye West's creative company has done so far. And we know they're not done yet.

Leighton McDonald4839 days ago
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The Best YeezyGraffiti "Yeezus" Album Covers

The creator of YeezyGraffiti.com shares his top picks from Kanye's little-known fan-sourced art project.

Leighton McDonald4839 days ago
Yeezus

The Design Evolution of Kanye West's Album Artwork

From his first mixtape all the way until his sixth solo album, Yeezus.

Leighton McDonald4841 days ago
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