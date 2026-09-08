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Layla Bermeo

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 20 Best College Art Museums

The top collections of art on colleges campuses across the US.

Layla Bermeo4760 days ago
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100 Museums to Visit Before You Die

Culture is everywhere, but we recommend you find it here.

Layla Bermeo4974 days ago
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Like Father, Like Son: 10 Designing Dads And Their Artistic Offspring

Memorable moments in family art-making.

Layla Bermeo5208 days ago
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The 10 Most Hilarious Presidential Cartoons

In honor of President's Day, have a laugh at our most famous leaders.

Layla Bermeo5323 days ago
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The 10 Most Inappropriate Valentine's Day Cards

These probably won't get you laid. But, they'll make you laugh.

Layla Bermeo5330 days ago
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Give Thanks: The Greatest Turkey Day Depictions in Art

Feast on these fine art works.

Layla Bermeo5413 days ago

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