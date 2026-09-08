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Larissa Pham

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Larissa Pham is an artist and writer based in Brooklyn. Her writing has appeared in Maxim, Adult Magazine, Nerve, The Hairpin, The Rumpus, and elsewhere.

Joined August 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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Why Do We Like BDSM?

More than whips and chains or gear, BDSM is a space to examine, push boundaries, and transform in unexpected and thrilling ways.

Larissa Pham3788 days ago
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10 Japanese Visual Artists Changing the Game in 2015

From greats like Takashi Murakami, to rising talents like Mariko Mori, this is your complete briefing on the best of Japan's visual art world.

Larissa Pham4076 days ago
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15 Things You Didn’t Know About Takashi Murakami

Takashi Murakami has built his empire on approachable, cross-genre art, mixing high and lowbrow styles and forms to conquer all audiences.

Larissa Pham4097 days ago
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10 Keith Haring Pieces You Should Know

Follow Keith Haring's trajectory from SVA student to art-world superstar.

Larissa Pham4100 days ago
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The 20 Best Photographers Under 20 Right Now

These underaged photographers have a sense for creativity that's well beyond their years.

Larissa Pham4118 days ago
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