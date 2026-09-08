Lara Kelley
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Tailgate With 12th Planet
Are you ready for some football... and bass? 12th Planet just announced his 2014 Tailgating Tour, and its pretty amazing.
15 Can't Miss Acts at HARD Summer 2014
The 7th annual HARD SUMMER is officially sold out, and why wouldn’t it be? It has a stacked lineup of headliners including Tiesto, Disclosure, Axwell, Dillon Francis and Jack U, aka Diplo and Skrillex’s newest bromance/collaboration project. The two-day Los Angeles-based music festival also features the entire A$AP Mob and Pusha T; combine that with several monstrous stages of sound, wild carnival rides and over 35K+ attendees and you’ve got yourself the recipe for major ticket sales.
Holy Fashion: A Roundup of Your Favorite DJ’s Style Statements on the Holy Ship!!!
Fashion is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about a cruise across the Bahamas, but then again, this is not your average c
The Best Pictures From 2013 Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas
If you've never been to Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, you are definitely missing out on one of the largest and most exquisitely-produced electronic dance music experiences in the world. Last weekend, this three-day, all-night dance party came alive with over 150 DJ performances, six stages, 30 carnival rides, nightly firework shows, massive art installations and 300,000+ fans that seemingly all came together under the desert sky as one raver nation under a groove.
Stream Three New Tracks off Justin Martin's "Ghetto's and Gardens Remixes Vol. 1"
Some of the best dance music of the year.
A-Trak, Skrillex, and Dillon Francis Dominate Hard Summer Music Festival
Over 50,000 music fans attended Hard Fest in downtown Los Angeles this weekend. Check out what went down.
Review: What You Missed at Electric Daisy Carnival 2012
Celebs raving, mother nature misbehaving and DJ's saving the day at EDC.
Preview Tracks From Atlantic Connection's "Love Architect" EP
House/Soul/DNB producer gets praise by EDM heavyweights & gives Complex a first listen to the new album.