Kyle Hodge
Latest Stories
Pepsi Presents: The Best Touchdown Celebrations in the NFL
Victor Cruz isn't the only one who celebrates.
Pepsi Presents: Artist of the Week, Ellie Goulding
No one deserves it more, here's why.
Pepsi Presents: Artist of the Week - Mad Decent's Liz
Her skills are mad decent.
Check out En Noir's "Into The Sun" Editorial Styled By Curt@!n$
The hot new brand gets a presented like a proper fashion label should.
Ralph Lauren Reveals Team USA's Outfits for the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics
The gold medal for "most stylish" goes to USA.
Designer Katie Eary Launches New Digital Pop-Up Store
Cheetahs and hawks, what more could you ask for?
Gallery: We Love Girls In Santa Hats
We'd love to catch one of the girls under the mistletoe.
Gallery: Celebrity Style, Week of July 18, 2011
See how the stars got suited up this past week.
Gallery: Celebrity Style, Week of July 11, 2011
Check out how stars got suited up for last week's events
Maison Kitsuné 2012 Spring/Summer Collection
Get your Great Gatsby flow on next summer.
Crooks & Castles Hawaii Summer 2011 Collection
Only thing missing is a box of Corona.
Style Wars: Dwyane Wade and LeBron James' NBA Finals Postgame Looks
We know how the finals went down, but one of the Miami Heat stars can still go home a winner this week.