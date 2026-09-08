kylec4c53edaf8
Latest Stories
Portfolio Review: Don't Fret Livens Up the Streets of Chicago With His Art
Get familiar with the colorful and inventive cartoons of Chicago-based street artist Don't Fret.
The Best Outdoor Art Destinations in Chicago
Check out Chicago's diverse array of outdoor art with work from the renowned artist Picasso to legendary architect Louis Sullivan all in the mix.
10 Chicago Art Personalities You Should Know
Here's a list of who's who from Chicago's always impressive art scene.
Interview: Don’t Fret Shares His Thoughts on Chicago, the Inspiration Behind His Work, and the Term "Street Artist"
Here's your chance to get to know one of the dopest "street artists" to come out of Chicago.
The Definitive Chicago Art Gallery Guide
This list of institutional spaces and commercial art galleries provides more than enough for a full week of artistic activities for those visiting Chicago.
These Young Chicago Artists Will Soon Be Household Names
These young artists are proof that the art scene in Chicago is on the come-up.
The Greatest Digital Artists of the 21st Century
These digital artists are pushing the boundaries of technology the likes of which has never before been seen in the art world.
URL to IRL: Controversial Artist Ryder Ripps Captures the Struggle of Existing on the Internet
The bold digital artist and entrepreneur rises above recent criticism with new installation, "Alone Together."
Capturing Nations in Transition: Photographs From the Middle East and North Africa Go on View at the 2014 FotoFest
The 2014 FotoFest Biennial brings together photographers from the Middle East and North Africa for "View From Inside."
Tim Rollins Is Always Beginning
The artist's new "RIVERS" exhibition in Savannah brings history to life through community.
Pricing Pixels: Breaking Down the Barriers of Selling Digital Art
Looking at the future of creating, selling, and buying digital art through Phillips' Paddles On! auction and a number of New York-based galleries.
Exploring Joanie Lemercier's Window Installations and In-Store Gallery Collaboration With Jay Z at Barneys New York
We check out the installations for ourselves and chat with the artist.
KAWS Is Thriving in the Art World, But Will He Make the History Books?
We take a closer look at the exhibitions KAWS has had this year and talk to the curators behind them.
Detroit: The Art of Community
As people wonder whether or not the city will sell its art, we investigate what some of the city's experts and residents have to say.