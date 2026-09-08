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kylec4c53edaf8

Joined July 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

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Portfolio Review: Don't Fret Livens Up the Streets of Chicago With His Art

Get familiar with the colorful and inventive cartoons of Chicago-based street artist Don't Fret.

kylec4c53edaf84027 days ago
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The Best Outdoor Art Destinations in Chicago

Check out Chicago's diverse array of outdoor art with work from the renowned artist Picasso to legendary architect Louis Sullivan all in the mix.

kylec4c53edaf84077 days ago
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10 Chicago Art Personalities You Should Know

Here's a list of who's who from Chicago's always impressive art scene.

kylec4c53edaf84084 days ago
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Interview: Don’t Fret Shares His Thoughts on Chicago, the Inspiration Behind His Work, and the Term "Street Artist"

Here's your chance to get to know one of the dopest "street artists" to come out of Chicago.

kylec4c53edaf84091 days ago
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The Definitive Chicago Art Gallery Guide

This list of institutional spaces and commercial art galleries provides more than enough for a full week of artistic activities for those visiting Chicago.

kylec4c53edaf84105 days ago
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These Young Chicago Artists Will Soon Be Household Names

These young artists are proof that the art scene in Chicago is on the come-up.

kylec4c53edaf84119 days ago
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The Greatest Digital Artists of the 21st Century

These digital artists are pushing the boundaries of technology the likes of which has never before been seen in the art world.

kylec4c53edaf84143 days ago
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URL to IRL: Controversial Artist Ryder Ripps Captures the Struggle of Existing on the Internet

The bold digital artist and entrepreneur rises above recent criticism with new installation, "Alone Together."

kylec4c53edaf84216 days ago
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Capturing Nations in Transition: Photographs From the Middle East and North Africa Go on View at the 2014 FotoFest

The 2014 FotoFest Biennial brings together photographers from the Middle East and North Africa for "View From Inside."

kylec4c53edaf84538 days ago
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Tim Rollins Is Always Beginning

The artist's new "RIVERS" exhibition in Savannah brings history to life through community.

kylec4c53edaf84585 days ago
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Pricing Pixels: Breaking Down the Barriers of Selling Digital Art

Looking at the future of creating, selling, and buying digital art through Phillips' Paddles On! auction and a number of New York-based galleries.

kylec4c53edaf84621 days ago
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Exploring Joanie Lemercier's Window Installations and In-Store Gallery Collaboration With Jay Z at Barneys New York

We check out the installations for ourselves and chat with the artist.

kylec4c53edaf84677 days ago
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KAWS Is Thriving in the Art World, But Will He Make the History Books?

We take a closer look at the exhibitions KAWS has had this year and talk to the curators behind them.

kylec4c53edaf84703 days ago
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Detroit: The Art of Community

As people wonder whether or not the city will sell its art, we investigate what some of the city's experts and residents have to say.

kylec4c53edaf84755 days ago

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