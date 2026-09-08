Kristen Dold
Latest Stories
Meet 9 Brands Who Are Breaking All the Rules
These menswear brands have thrown the rule book right out the window.
Take a Tour of Chicago With The Hood Internet
Local mash-up act The Hood Internet knows a thing or two about navigating the Windy City's most elusive season, as well as dressing for it.
Hidden Chicago: How to Visit Like a Local
Experiencing Chicago like a local is as easy as following this guide.
Answers to the Grooming Questions You've Always Been Too Embarrassed to Ask
Got a question about grooming? We have the answers you're looking.
About Face: Chicago's Shannon Sangster
We caught up with Chicago's Shannon Sangster to discuss his favorite hot spots, cold-weather trends, and even his grooming game.
10 Performance-Focused Brands That Are Pushing the Envelope With Innovative Materials
These brands are proof that the line between sportswear and fashion has been officially blurred.
10 Common Skincare Myths, Debunked
Forget what you thought you knew about skincare. We're here to set apart the fact from fiction.
Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Fragrances We Want This Season
Add it to your wish list.