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Kristen Dold

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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Meet 9 Brands Who Are Breaking All the Rules

These menswear brands have thrown the rule book right out the window.

Kristen Dold4173 days ago
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Take a Tour of Chicago With The Hood Internet

Local mash-up act The Hood Internet knows a thing or two about navigating the Windy City's most elusive season, as well as dressing for it.

Kristen Dold4193 days ago
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Hidden Chicago: How to Visit Like a Local

Experiencing Chicago like a local is as easy as following this guide.

Kristen Dold4220 days ago
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Answers to the Grooming Questions You've Always Been Too Embarrassed to Ask

Got a question about grooming? We have the answers you're looking.

Kristen Dold4256 days ago
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About Face: Chicago's Shannon Sangster

We caught up with Chicago's Shannon Sangster to discuss his favorite hot spots, cold-weather trends, and even his grooming game.

Kristen Dold4293 days ago
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10 Performance-Focused Brands That Are Pushing the Envelope With Innovative Materials

These brands are proof that the line between sportswear and fashion has been officially blurred.

Kristen Dold4297 days ago
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10 Common Skincare Myths, Debunked

Forget what you thought you knew about skincare. We're here to set apart the fact from fiction.

Kristen Dold4298 days ago

Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Fragrances We Want This Season

Add it to your wish list.

Kristen Dold4651 days ago
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How to Wear Fragrance, According to the Experts

It's an art form.

Kristen Dold4663 days ago

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