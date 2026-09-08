Kieran Press-Reynolds Portrait

Kieran Press-Reynolds

Joined August 2020 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

Teenage rappers

The 13 Best Teenage Rappers Right Now

From Luh Tyler to STAR BANDZ to 2Sdxrt3all, here are the 13 best teenage rappers right now.

Kieran Press-Reynolds724 days ago
Playboi Carti performing

Ranking Playboi Carti's Loosies From the 'I Am Music' Era

Here is a ranking of all the loosies Playboi Carti has dropped, leading up to the release of 'I Am Music.'

Kieran Press-Reynolds727 days ago
GloRilla, Chief Keef, Playboi Carti Central Cee

The 20 Best Rappers In Their 20s Right Now

Rappers in their 20s may not be as dominant as they once were, but they are still vital to hip-hop. Here are the best emcees in their 20s.

Kieran Press-Reynolds735 days ago

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