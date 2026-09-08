Keith Morrison Portrait

Keith Morrison

Joined February 2023 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

BOSS Duo Lead FINAL

Express the Limitless Ambition of Your Personal Style This Spring

For Spring 2019, BOSS releases a full collection that reflect effortless style and personal expression that keys into their ethos of limitless ambition.

Keith Morrison2719 days ago
Macy's Tallia Embellished Jacket

Styling 101: Dapper Night Looks for Spring

Veteran fashion stylist Mike B. shares his tips on maintaining effortless style at night during the spring, pulling looks from Michael Kors, Tallia, and INC.

Keith Morrison2731 days ago
macys mike b

Styling 101: How to Dress for Spring

Pulling exclusively from Macy's brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors, stylist Mike B. pulls together four distinct looks for daylight vibes in the spring

Keith Morrison2743 days ago

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