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Kate Erwin

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

Get Ready for the Mint 400 This Weekend With These Exclusive Photos

The Mint 400 tested the drivers ingenuity.

Kate Erwin4459 days ago
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Tanner Foust's Five Favorite Supercars

Top Gear US's Tanner Foust has driven nearly every supercar imaginable — these are his favorites.

Kate Erwin4474 days ago
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The 10 Best Beginner Motorcycles

Just starting out on motorcycles? Whether pure road or dual sport, here are 10 of the best bikes for beginners.

Kate Erwin4475 days ago
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5 Great Motorcycle Jackets for Summer Riding

It's time to make sure you're equipped for safe and stylish riding.

Kate Erwin4508 days ago
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Valentino Rossi Harnesses His Turtle Power for Replica AGV Helmet

The hard-shelled legend lives on.

Kate Erwin4511 days ago
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RECAP: Travis Pastrana Surprises in Mint 400 Desert Race

Which McMillin took the victory?

Kate Erwin4567 days ago
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A Motorcycle Is "Better Than a Horse, Better Than a Bicycle"

The art of cornering.

Kate Erwin4567 days ago

America's Best Off-Road Race is Almost Here

The Mint 400.

Kate Erwin4609 days ago
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Lust and Must: The Top 10 Bikes at the 2013 NYC International Motorcycle Show

The best traveling motorcycle show in the country.

Kate Erwin4657 days ago
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Moto GP 2013, a Spanish Family Affair

Marc and Alex Marquez are the future.

Kate Erwin4693 days ago
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On the Set of XP1K, the Most Insane UTV Gymkhana Ever

One of the gnarliest driving videos of the year.

Kate Erwin4791 days ago
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UTVUnderground Teases RJ Anderson's Epic Polaris XP1K Video

Side by side insanity.

Kate Erwin4796 days ago
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10 Reasons to Subscribe to MotoGP.com

You won't regret it.

Kate Erwin4934 days ago

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