Kai Streets
Joined February 2023 | 1 posts
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Latest Stories
How U.K. Heavyweight Anthony Joshua Plans to Capture America's Attention
British unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua never got into boxing to be a world champ but he's on the verge of history with a mega fight against American fighter Deontay Wilder looming. Here, Joshua explains why it's taken so long to happen and what his win will mean for his legacy.
Kai Streets3012 days ago