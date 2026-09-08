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Justin Roberson

Joined July 2014 | 23 posts
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Latest Stories

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Here's Video of Me Blasting Young Thug in the Middle of a Confederate Flag Rally

What do you do when you see a group of racists in a Lowe's parking lot? Turn up the Young Thug.

Justin Roberson4050 days ago
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The 15 Most Anticipated Songs Based Off Snippets

Travi$ Scott, Kanye West, Young Thug, Drake, and so many more.

Justin Roberson4357 days ago

We Talked to People at SXSW About the Secret App ... And It Got Pretty Crazy (Video)

You won't believe what secrets people revealed.

Justin Roberson4560 days ago

Decoding Hip-Hop: What the Tech World Is Listening To

How well do the men and women of the Tech industry know, say, 2 Chainz?

Justin Roberson4563 days ago
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Bauce Sauce Ranks The 10 Best Rap Performances He Saw at SXSW

Check out which acts tore it down at SXSW 2014 last week in Austin, Texas.

Justin Roberson4565 days ago
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Lil B is the Most Important Human Being in the History of Human Beings: Bauce Sauce's SXSW Diary Day 4

On his final day of SXSW, Bauce Sauce learns that the world's a better place with Lil B in it.

Justin Roberson4568 days ago
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We All Should Be Rappers: Bauce Sauce's SXSW Diary Day 3

Day 3 of Bauce Sauce's SXSW adventure teaches him that rappers do, indeed, live the best lives.

Justin Roberson4569 days ago
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Hidden Bowling Alleys and Molly Water Conversations: Bauce Sauce's SXSW Diary Day 2

On Day 2 of his trip to SXSW, Bauce Sauce discovers hidden treasures and Wiz Khalifa's possible new signee.

Justin Roberson4570 days ago
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Long Road to Texas: Bauce Sauce's SXSW Diary Day 1

We sent Bauce Sauce to SXSW to report back on what's really going down in Austin this year.

Justin Roberson4571 days ago
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Butts Are the New Boobs in White America

Experts weigh in on this massive sea change in the mind of the average white heterosexual male.

Justin Roberson4596 days ago
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Cam'ron Giles Is the Rap Game Bill Murray

A look at Cam the comeback kid.

Justin Roberson4598 days ago
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What Dipset Taught Us About Romance

Lessons in love from Cam and friends.

Justin Roberson4599 days ago
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How To Get Through A Workday Without Doing Any Work

Loafing is an art that can be mastered by anyone.

Justin Roberson4721 days ago
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Everybody Makes Mistakes: Common Rapper Struggles

Your favorite rapper has definitely done at least one of these.

Justin Roberson4781 days ago
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The 10 Dumbest Reasons to Hate Drake

We might love Drake, but there's a lot of things people dislike about him...and some of them are kinda stupid.

Justin Roberson4788 days ago
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The 10 People You See at the DMV

You can't escape them.

Justin Roberson4793 days ago
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The Biggest Hip-Hop Fails of 2013 (So Far)

We take a look back at some of the worst moves of the year so far.

Justin Roberson4829 days ago
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The Worst Rap Lines of 2013 (So Far)

Is that Kanye? No, it's French Montana's worst line of the year.

Justin Roberson4836 days ago

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