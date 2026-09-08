Justin Roberson
Latest Stories
Here's Video of Me Blasting Young Thug in the Middle of a Confederate Flag Rally
What do you do when you see a group of racists in a Lowe's parking lot? Turn up the Young Thug.
The 15 Most Anticipated Songs Based Off Snippets
Travi$ Scott, Kanye West, Young Thug, Drake, and so many more.
We Talked to People at SXSW About the Secret App ... And It Got Pretty Crazy (Video)
You won't believe what secrets people revealed.
Decoding Hip-Hop: What the Tech World Is Listening To
How well do the men and women of the Tech industry know, say, 2 Chainz?
Bauce Sauce Ranks The 10 Best Rap Performances He Saw at SXSW
Check out which acts tore it down at SXSW 2014 last week in Austin, Texas.
Lil B is the Most Important Human Being in the History of Human Beings: Bauce Sauce's SXSW Diary Day 4
On his final day of SXSW, Bauce Sauce learns that the world's a better place with Lil B in it.
We All Should Be Rappers: Bauce Sauce's SXSW Diary Day 3
Day 3 of Bauce Sauce's SXSW adventure teaches him that rappers do, indeed, live the best lives.
Hidden Bowling Alleys and Molly Water Conversations: Bauce Sauce's SXSW Diary Day 2
On Day 2 of his trip to SXSW, Bauce Sauce discovers hidden treasures and Wiz Khalifa's possible new signee.
Long Road to Texas: Bauce Sauce's SXSW Diary Day 1
We sent Bauce Sauce to SXSW to report back on what's really going down in Austin this year.
Butts Are the New Boobs in White America
Experts weigh in on this massive sea change in the mind of the average white heterosexual male.
Cam'ron Giles Is the Rap Game Bill Murray
A look at Cam the comeback kid.
What Dipset Taught Us About Romance
Lessons in love from Cam and friends.
How To Get Through A Workday Without Doing Any Work
Loafing is an art that can be mastered by anyone.
Everybody Makes Mistakes: Common Rapper Struggles
Your favorite rapper has definitely done at least one of these.
The 10 Dumbest Reasons to Hate Drake
We might love Drake, but there's a lot of things people dislike about him...and some of them are kinda stupid.
The Biggest Hip-Hop Fails of 2013 (So Far)
We take a look back at some of the worst moves of the year so far.
The Worst Rap Lines of 2013 (So Far)
Is that Kanye? No, it's French Montana's worst line of the year.