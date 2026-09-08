Justin Martinez
Latest Stories
31 Songs To Quit Your Job To
Ready to finally tell your boss off and quit your job? Here's some songs to inspire you.
John Legend Drops Tracklist for "Love In The Future"
Ladies get ready. Fellas take notes. John Legend is coming.
New Era x Boiler Room Present: #WearYourAllegiance in New York This Weekend
Performances by Pusha T, Schoolboy Q, Young Guru & Mayer Hawthorne.
Courtney Love Says Jay-Z Cleared Lyrics From Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit"
What does Hov have up his sleeve with this?
Video: Vinny Cha$e f/ Kid Art "Hustle"
The young rapper flourishes throughout New York in this visual.
Mixtape: Vince Staples & Larry Fisherman (Mac Miller) "Stolen Youth"
Production by Larry Fisherman and features by Ab-Soul, Mac Miller & More
King L Talks About The Making of His Feature on Kanye West's "Yeezus"
Sight seeing definitely had to be put on hold.
Watch Dizzy Wright Talks About West Coast Hip-Hop and More
Dizzy drops insight about his dream collabs.