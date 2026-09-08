Justin Martinez Portrait

Justin Martinez

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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31 Songs To Quit Your Job To

Ready to finally tell your boss off and quit your job? Here's some songs to inspire you.

Justin Martinez4786 days ago
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John Legend Drops Tracklist for "Love In The Future"

Ladies get ready. Fellas take notes. John Legend is coming.

Justin Martinez4815 days ago
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New Era x Boiler Room Present: #WearYourAllegiance in New York This Weekend

Performances by Pusha T, Schoolboy Q, Young Guru & Mayer Hawthorne.

Justin Martinez4816 days ago
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Courtney Love Says Jay-Z Cleared Lyrics From Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

What does Hov have up his sleeve with this?

Justin Martinez4836 days ago
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Video: Vinny Cha$e f/ Kid Art "Hustle"

The young rapper flourishes throughout New York in this visual.

Justin Martinez4836 days ago
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Mixtape: Vince Staples & Larry Fisherman (Mac Miller) "Stolen Youth"

Production by Larry Fisherman and features by Ab-Soul, Mac Miller & More

Justin Martinez4837 days ago

King L Talks About The Making of His Feature on Kanye West's "Yeezus"

Sight seeing definitely had to be put on hold.

Justin Martinez4837 days ago
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Watch Dizzy Wright Talks About West Coast Hip-Hop and More

Dizzy drops insight about his dream collabs.

Justin Martinez4863 days ago

Video: Ro Ransom "No F**ks Given"

Peep the action-packed visual from Ro.

Justin Martinez4864 days ago

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