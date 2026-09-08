Justin Duran
Joined July 2014 | 1 posts
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Interview: Young Chris Talks About His Relationship With LeBron, Advice He'd Give Meek Mill, and Whether or Not Jay Z Borrowed His Flow
Chris talks about the advice Dame Dash tried to impart on the Roc, his <em>Vital Signs</em> EP, and teaming up with Neef again for <em>Tough Love 2</em>
Justin Duran4669 days ago