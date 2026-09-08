Julian Pereira

Joined January 2026 | 1 posts
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Latest Stories

Aaliyah, wearing all black, shows up to an event in the early 2000s. She's one of the most interesting singers from the '90s.

20 Things You Didn't Know About Aaliyah

On what would have been her 47th birthday, we take a deeper look into the history of Aaliyah, one of the most legendary R&B singers of the ’90s, highlighting interesting facts about her life and career.

Julian Pereira244 days ago

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