Julia Silverman Portrait

Julia Silverman

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 10 Hardest Tattooers Right Now

These are some of the best tattoo artists in the game today.

Julia Silverman4125 days ago
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Interview: Art/Music Collective Fischerspooner Talks Their New Book, "New Truth," and Distorting Reality

Art/music collective Fischerspooner talks about their new book and breaking with reality.

Julia Silverman4327 days ago
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The History of Classic American Tattoos

See how tattooing went from being the art of the sailor to what it is today.

Julia Silverman4368 days ago
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10 Tattoo Artists Who Are Breaking the Rules and Rethinking the Medium

The following 10 artists, of all ages and nationalities, are some of the innovators breaking the rules and pushing the boundaries of tattooing.

Julia Silverman4434 days ago
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8 Artists Talk Selling Art on the Street in SoHo

We went to Soho on a busy weekend to see how its sidewalk artists make and sell art to tourists.

Julia Silverman4494 days ago
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Interview: Jayson Musson Talks His New Comic-Inspired Exhibition at Salon 94 and the End of Hennessy Youngman

On the occassion of his "Exhibit of Abstract Art," we talk to the artist about being inspired by the comic "Nancy."

Julia Silverman4515 days ago
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Jesse Hazelip Critiques the American Prison System in His New Exhibition at Jonathan LeVine Gallery

We profile the artist on the occasion of his first solo exhibition in New York.

Julia Silverman4628 days ago

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