Julia Silverman
Latest Stories
The 10 Hardest Tattooers Right Now
These are some of the best tattoo artists in the game today.
Interview: Art/Music Collective Fischerspooner Talks Their New Book, "New Truth," and Distorting Reality
Art/music collective Fischerspooner talks about their new book and breaking with reality.
The History of Classic American Tattoos
See how tattooing went from being the art of the sailor to what it is today.
10 Tattoo Artists Who Are Breaking the Rules and Rethinking the Medium
The following 10 artists, of all ages and nationalities, are some of the innovators breaking the rules and pushing the boundaries of tattooing.
8 Artists Talk Selling Art on the Street in SoHo
We went to Soho on a busy weekend to see how its sidewalk artists make and sell art to tourists.
Interview: Jayson Musson Talks His New Comic-Inspired Exhibition at Salon 94 and the End of Hennessy Youngman
On the occassion of his "Exhibit of Abstract Art," we talk to the artist about being inspired by the comic "Nancy."
Jesse Hazelip Critiques the American Prison System in His New Exhibition at Jonathan LeVine Gallery
We profile the artist on the occasion of his first solo exhibition in New York.