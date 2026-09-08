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Judnick Mayard

Joined July 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

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A Playlist in Time: On President Obama's Music and Blackness in the White House

We tweeted about President Obama's playlist all day because it reminded us that our president has a little soul.

Judnick Mayard3683 days ago
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What to Wear to OVO Fest 2016

At OVO Fest in Toronto this weekend, take your style cues from Drake, Wiz Khalifa, and maybe even Snoop.

Judnick Mayard3702 days ago
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What to Wear to the Bad Boy Reunion Tour

Before the Bad Boy Reunion Tour kicks off tonight, here's a breakdown of what you should wear to the show.

Judnick Mayard3772 days ago
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U With Me?: Drake, 'VIEWS,' and the Burden of Expectations

Drake is the only one in control of his destiny and if he can find closure he can get back to proving that we were all wrong.

Judnick Mayard3789 days ago
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Interview: Venus X of GHE20G0TH1K Is Bigger Than Nightlife

Plus, we've got the premiere of her Byrell the Great's "Send This Bitch Up."

Judnick Mayard4165 days ago
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What Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Kanye West Say About the Black Experience in America

How three of hip-hop's biggest stars reflect the multifaceted experience of blackness in this country.

Judnick Mayard4190 days ago
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Lady Saw Doesn't Care for Pretty Boys

The Queen of the Dancehall is back with a new album, out this week, called "Alter Ego."

Judnick Mayard4317 days ago
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The Migos > Beatles Jokes Are Very Serious

All of the jokes about Migos being better than the Beatles are, in fact, dead serious.

Judnick Mayard4332 days ago
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Brandy vs. Monica: Whose Catalog Is Superior?

Just sittin' on top of the world.

Judnick Mayard4341 days ago
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It's Getting Dark: Memorable Moments in the Art of Shade

Learn how to throw shade from the best in the business.

Judnick Mayard4348 days ago
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A New Yorker Finds Herself Home #ATLast With OutKast in Atlanta

Andre 3000, Big Boi, and a host of Atlanta fans draw one writer to the South.

Judnick Mayard4368 days ago
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8 Things Hip-Hop Does That Other Genres Don’t

When you really think about it, rap is so differnet than most other popular genres.

Judnick Mayard4376 days ago
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The 25 Craziest Days On Rap Twitter

These are the days when Twitter was at its Twitteriest.

Judnick Mayard4735 days ago
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NYC Bars That Actually Play Rap

Hip-hop has gone missing in many NYC establishments, but not here.

Judnick Mayard4784 days ago

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