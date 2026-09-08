Judnick Mayard
Latest Stories
A Playlist in Time: On President Obama's Music and Blackness in the White House
We tweeted about President Obama's playlist all day because it reminded us that our president has a little soul.
What to Wear to OVO Fest 2016
At OVO Fest in Toronto this weekend, take your style cues from Drake, Wiz Khalifa, and maybe even Snoop.
What to Wear to the Bad Boy Reunion Tour
Before the Bad Boy Reunion Tour kicks off tonight, here's a breakdown of what you should wear to the show.
U With Me?: Drake, 'VIEWS,' and the Burden of Expectations
Drake is the only one in control of his destiny and if he can find closure he can get back to proving that we were all wrong.
Interview: Venus X of GHE20G0TH1K Is Bigger Than Nightlife
Plus, we've got the premiere of her Byrell the Great's "Send This Bitch Up."
What Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Kanye West Say About the Black Experience in America
How three of hip-hop's biggest stars reflect the multifaceted experience of blackness in this country.
Lady Saw Doesn't Care for Pretty Boys
The Queen of the Dancehall is back with a new album, out this week, called "Alter Ego."
The Migos > Beatles Jokes Are Very Serious
All of the jokes about Migos being better than the Beatles are, in fact, dead serious.
Brandy vs. Monica: Whose Catalog Is Superior?
Just sittin' on top of the world.
It's Getting Dark: Memorable Moments in the Art of Shade
Learn how to throw shade from the best in the business.
A New Yorker Finds Herself Home #ATLast With OutKast in Atlanta
Andre 3000, Big Boi, and a host of Atlanta fans draw one writer to the South.
8 Things Hip-Hop Does That Other Genres Don’t
When you really think about it, rap is so differnet than most other popular genres.
The 25 Craziest Days On Rap Twitter
These are the days when Twitter was at its Twitteriest.
NYC Bars That Actually Play Rap
Hip-hop has gone missing in many NYC establishments, but not here.