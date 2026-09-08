Juan Vidal
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Lil Yachty Doesn't Need to Be a Hip-Hop Scholar
In the past 20 years, rap has morphed into something unrecognizable from its golden era roots. Don't get upset with Yachty over that.
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My Funeral Playlist Is Better Than Yours
How one writer plans for his funeral to be the trillest of them all.
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