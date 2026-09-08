Juan J. Arroyo
Joined January 2025 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Best Reggaeton Albums of All Time
Reggaeton's roots run deeper than Bad Bunny. Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and more spent decades building the foundation.
Juan J. Arroyo106 days ago
The 25 Best Reggaeton Artists of All Time
With Grammy-winning superstar Bad Bunny getting ready to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, reggaetón will be centerstage. Here are the genre’s 25 best artists of all time.
Juan J. Arroyo224 days ago
Why 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' Is Bad Bunny’s Most Political Album Yet
Bad Bunny has released 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos,' the most politically charged album of his career. Here’s a breakdown of the themes and music featured on the album.
Juan J. Arroyo619 days ago