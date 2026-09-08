Joyce Kim
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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'Rogue One' Is the Cherry on Top of a Wild Year for Riz Ahmed
It's been a wild year for the actor-rapper, who is set to go A-list with a turn in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'
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