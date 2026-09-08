Josh Edwards
Joined October 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories
A 30-Year Timeline of Songs Paying Homage to the Booty
Praising the gluteus maximus for three decades.
Josh Edwards4280 days ago
A Turn't Up Holiday Playlist
Let Kanye, Run-DMC, and more improve your holiday vibes.
Josh Edwards4286 days ago
Premiere: Stream Mace's "Bubblegum" f/ Sasha Go Hard
The two link for a hypnotic banger.
Josh Edwards4305 days ago
Azealia Banks Calls Out Iggy Azalea for Silence on Civil Rights Issues
Banks took issue with Azalea's lack of commentary on civil rights issues.
Josh Edwards4305 days ago
Jeremih Blames Himself For Career Setbacks, Says Def Jam Is "Hesitating" With the Release of His Next Album
The Chicago singer details the setbacks in his career over the past year.
Josh Edwards4318 days ago
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The Best Cuffing Season Songs of 2014
A soundtrack for your fall and winter couch sessions.
Josh Edwards4351 days ago