Josh Svetz
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The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025
The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.
The 50 Best Songs of 2025
From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.
The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025
In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.
The 50 Best Albums of 2025
The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.
Best Songs Of 2025 (So Far)
From dance hits by Drake and Lil Tecca to viral breakouts from Gelo and Myaap, these are the best songs of 2025 so far.
The Best Albums Of 2025 (So Far)
Here are the best albums released so far, featuring Playboi Carti, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bad Bunny, Jennie, and more.
Ranking The 25 Best Rap Songs by NBA Players
Basketball players have a long history of venturing into rap. From Damian Lillard and Shaquille O'Neal to the Ball brothers, here are the best rap songs by NBA players.